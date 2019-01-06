O Manchester City se classificou com facilidade à quarta fase da FA Cup ao golear por 7 a 0 o modesto Rotherham United, da segunda divisão inglesa, neste domingo no Etihad Stadium.
O brasileiro Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Semi Ajayi (contra), Riyad Mahrez, Nicolás Otamendi e Leroy Sané foram os autores dos gols dos Citizens.
Com a vitória, o City se une na próxima fase da Copa da Inglaterra a outros gigantes do futebol inglês como Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea e Arsenal.
-- Resultados da 3ª fase da FA Cup:
- Sexta-feira:
Tranmere Rovers (4ª) - (+) Tottenham (1ª) 0 - 7
- Sábado:
Shrewsbury Town (3ª) - Stoke (2ª) 1 - 1
Bournemouth (1ª) - (+) Brighton (1ª) 1 - 3
(+) West Ham (1ª) - Birmingham (2ª) 2 - 0
(+) Burnley (1ª) - Barnsley (3ª) 1 - 0
Sheffield Wednesday (2ª) - Luton Town (3ª) 0 - 0
(+) Manchester United (1ª) - Reading (2ª) 2 - 0
(+) West Bromwich (2ª) - Wigan (2ª) 1 - 0
(+) Bolton (2ª) - Walsall (3ª) 5 - 2
(+) Gillingham (3ª) - Cardiff City (1ª) 1 - 0
(+) Brentford (2ª) - Oxford United (3ª) 1 - 0
(+) Everton (1ª) - Lincoln City (4ª) 2 - 1
(+) Chelsea (1ª) - Nottingham Forest (2ª) 2 - 0
Derby County (2ª) - Southampton (1ª) 2 - 2
(+) Accrington Stanley (3ª) - Ipswich Town (2ª) 1 - 0
Fleetwood Town (3º) - (+) AFC Wimbledon (3ª) 2 - 3
(+) Middlesbrough (2ª) - Peterborough United (3ª) 5 - 0
Aston Villa (2ª) - (+) Swansea (2ª) 0 - 3
Blackpool (3ª) - (+) Arsenal (1ª) 0 - 3
Newcastle (1ª) - Blackburn (2ª) 1 - 1
(+) Crystal Palace (1ª) - Grimsby Town (4ª) 1 - 0
(+) Bristol City (2ª) - Huddersfield (1ª) 1 - 0
Norwich City (2ª) - (+) Portsmouth (3ª) 0 - 1
- Domingo:
(+) Manchester City (1ª) - Rotherham United (2ª) 7 - 0
Woking (6ª) - (+) Watford (1ª) 0 - 2
(+) Queens Park R. (2ª) - Leeds United (2ª) 2 - 1
Sheffield United (2ª) - (+) Barnet (5ª) 0 - 1
(+) Millwall (2ª) - Hull (2ª) 2 - 1
Preston NE (2ª) - (+) Doncaster Rovers (3ª) 1 - 3
Fulham (1ª) - (+) Oldham Athletic (4ª) 1 - 2
(13h30) Newport County (4ª) - Leicester (1ª)
- Segunda-feira:
(17h45) Wolverhampton (1ª) - Liverpool (1ª)
* AFP