O Manchester City se classificou com facilidade à quarta fase da FA Cup ao golear por 7 a 0 o modesto Rotherham United, da segunda divisão inglesa, neste domingo no Etihad Stadium.

O brasileiro Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Semi Ajayi (contra), Riyad Mahrez, Nicolás Otamendi e Leroy Sané foram os autores dos gols dos Citizens.

Com a vitória, o City se une na próxima fase da Copa da Inglaterra a outros gigantes do futebol inglês como Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea e Arsenal.

-- Resultados da 3ª fase da FA Cup:

- Sexta-feira:

Tranmere Rovers (4ª) - (+) Tottenham (1ª) 0 - 7

- Sábado:

Shrewsbury Town (3ª) - Stoke (2ª) 1 - 1

Bournemouth (1ª) - (+) Brighton (1ª) 1 - 3

(+) West Ham (1ª) - Birmingham (2ª) 2 - 0

(+) Burnley (1ª) - Barnsley (3ª) 1 - 0

Sheffield Wednesday (2ª) - Luton Town (3ª) 0 - 0

(+) Manchester United (1ª) - Reading (2ª) 2 - 0

(+) West Bromwich (2ª) - Wigan (2ª) 1 - 0

(+) Bolton (2ª) - Walsall (3ª) 5 - 2

(+) Gillingham (3ª) - Cardiff City (1ª) 1 - 0

(+) Brentford (2ª) - Oxford United (3ª) 1 - 0

(+) Everton (1ª) - Lincoln City (4ª) 2 - 1

(+) Chelsea (1ª) - Nottingham Forest (2ª) 2 - 0

Derby County (2ª) - Southampton (1ª) 2 - 2

(+) Accrington Stanley (3ª) - Ipswich Town (2ª) 1 - 0

Fleetwood Town (3º) - (+) AFC Wimbledon (3ª) 2 - 3

(+) Middlesbrough (2ª) - Peterborough United (3ª) 5 - 0

Aston Villa (2ª) - (+) Swansea (2ª) 0 - 3

Blackpool (3ª) - (+) Arsenal (1ª) 0 - 3

Newcastle (1ª) - Blackburn (2ª) 1 - 1

(+) Crystal Palace (1ª) - Grimsby Town (4ª) 1 - 0

(+) Bristol City (2ª) - Huddersfield (1ª) 1 - 0

Norwich City (2ª) - (+) Portsmouth (3ª) 0 - 1

- Domingo:

(+) Manchester City (1ª) - Rotherham United (2ª) 7 - 0

Woking (6ª) - (+) Watford (1ª) 0 - 2

(+) Queens Park R. (2ª) - Leeds United (2ª) 2 - 1

Sheffield United (2ª) - (+) Barnet (5ª) 0 - 1

(+) Millwall (2ª) - Hull (2ª) 2 - 1

Preston NE (2ª) - (+) Doncaster Rovers (3ª) 1 - 3

Fulham (1ª) - (+) Oldham Athletic (4ª) 1 - 2

(13h30) Newport County (4ª) - Leicester (1ª)

- Segunda-feira:

(17h45) Wolverhampton (1ª) - Liverpool (1ª)

