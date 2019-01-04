O Tottenham propiciou um festival de gols para avançar às oitavas de final da Copa da Inglaterra, nesta sexta-feira, ao golear por 7 a 0 o Tranmere Rovers da quarta divisão.

O espanhol Fernando Llorente foi o destaque da partida com três gols (48, 71 e 72 minutos), enquanto Aurier (40, 55), Son Heung-min (57) e Harry Kane (82) completaram o placar.

Dos seis principais times ingleses, apenas o Liverpool encara outro adversário da Premier League. Os Reds enfrentam o Wolverhampton na segunda-feiram, enquanto Bournemouth-Brighton fazem outro confronto entre times da primeira divisão, no sábado.

-- Resultados e programação da terceira fase da Copa da Inglaterra:

- Sexta-feira:

Tranmere Rovers (D4) - Tottenham 0-7

- Sábado:

(10h30) Shrewsbury Town (3ª) - Stoke (2ª)

Bournemouth (1ª) - Brighton (1ª)

West Ham (1ª) - Birmingham (2ª)

Burnley (1ª) - Barnsley (3ª)

Sheffield Wednesday (2ª) - Luton Town (3ª)

Manchester United (1ª) - Reading (2ª)

West Bromwich (2ª) - Wigan (2ª)

(13h00) Bolton (2ª) - Walsall (3ª)

Gillingham (3ª) - Cardiff City (1ª)

Brentford (2ª) - Oxford United (3ª)

Everton (1ª) - Lincoln City (4ª)

Chelsea (1ª) - Nottingham Forest (2ª)

Derby County (2ª) - Southampton (1ª)

Accrington Stanley (3ª) - Ipswich Town (2ª)

Fleetwood Town (3º) - AFC Wimbledon (3ª)

Middlesbrough (2ª) - Peterborough United (3ª)

Aston Villa (2ª) - Swansea (2ª)

(15h30) Blackpool (3ª) - Arsenal (1ª)

Newcastle (1ª) - Blackburn (2ª)

Crystal Palace (1ª) - Grimsby Town (4ª)

Bristol City (2ª) - Huddersfield (1ª)

Norwich City (2ª) - Portsmouth (3ª)

- Domingo:

(12h00) Manchester City (1ª) - Rotherham United (2ª)

Woking (6ª) - Watford (1ª)

Queens Park R. (2ª) - Leeds United (2ª)

Sheffield United (2ª) - Barnet (5ª)

Millwall (2ª) - Hull (2ª)

Preston NE (2ª) - Doncaster Rovers (3ª)

Fulham (1ª) - Oldham Athletic (4ª)

(13h30) Newport County (4ª) - Leicester (1ª)

- Segunda-feira:

(17h45) Wolverhampton (1ª) - Liverpool (1ª)

* AFP

 Tópicos
 Veja também
 
 Comente essa história
 