O Tottenham propiciou um festival de gols para avançar às oitavas de final da Copa da Inglaterra, nesta sexta-feira, ao golear por 7 a 0 o Tranmere Rovers da quarta divisão.
O espanhol Fernando Llorente foi o destaque da partida com três gols (48, 71 e 72 minutos), enquanto Aurier (40, 55), Son Heung-min (57) e Harry Kane (82) completaram o placar.
Dos seis principais times ingleses, apenas o Liverpool encara outro adversário da Premier League. Os Reds enfrentam o Wolverhampton na segunda-feiram, enquanto Bournemouth-Brighton fazem outro confronto entre times da primeira divisão, no sábado.
-- Resultados e programação da terceira fase da Copa da Inglaterra:
- Sexta-feira:
Tranmere Rovers (D4) - Tottenham 0-7
- Sábado:
(10h30) Shrewsbury Town (3ª) - Stoke (2ª)
Bournemouth (1ª) - Brighton (1ª)
West Ham (1ª) - Birmingham (2ª)
Burnley (1ª) - Barnsley (3ª)
Sheffield Wednesday (2ª) - Luton Town (3ª)
Manchester United (1ª) - Reading (2ª)
West Bromwich (2ª) - Wigan (2ª)
(13h00) Bolton (2ª) - Walsall (3ª)
Gillingham (3ª) - Cardiff City (1ª)
Brentford (2ª) - Oxford United (3ª)
Everton (1ª) - Lincoln City (4ª)
Chelsea (1ª) - Nottingham Forest (2ª)
Derby County (2ª) - Southampton (1ª)
Accrington Stanley (3ª) - Ipswich Town (2ª)
Fleetwood Town (3º) - AFC Wimbledon (3ª)
Middlesbrough (2ª) - Peterborough United (3ª)
Aston Villa (2ª) - Swansea (2ª)
(15h30) Blackpool (3ª) - Arsenal (1ª)
Newcastle (1ª) - Blackburn (2ª)
Crystal Palace (1ª) - Grimsby Town (4ª)
Bristol City (2ª) - Huddersfield (1ª)
Norwich City (2ª) - Portsmouth (3ª)
- Domingo:
(12h00) Manchester City (1ª) - Rotherham United (2ª)
Woking (6ª) - Watford (1ª)
Queens Park R. (2ª) - Leeds United (2ª)
Sheffield United (2ª) - Barnet (5ª)
Millwall (2ª) - Hull (2ª)
Preston NE (2ª) - Doncaster Rovers (3ª)
Fulham (1ª) - Oldham Athletic (4ª)
(13h30) Newport County (4ª) - Leicester (1ª)
- Segunda-feira:
(17h45) Wolverhampton (1ª) - Liverpool (1ª)
